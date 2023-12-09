HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen reiterated a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.36.

HashiCorp Trading Down 16.4 %

NASDAQ HCP opened at $20.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.67. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $18.91 and a 12-month high of $37.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.26.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The business had revenue of $146.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HashiCorp will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HashiCorp news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 21,991 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $507,552.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 14,023 shares of HashiCorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $323,510.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859. Corporate insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HashiCorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 35.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HashiCorp during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

