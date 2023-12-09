HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

HCP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.36.

HashiCorp Trading Down 16.4 %

HCP stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -16.52 and a beta of 1.26. HashiCorp has a 12 month low of $18.91 and a 12 month high of $37.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.21 million. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,405,886.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other HashiCorp news, CRO Brandon Sweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $259,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,783.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Mcjannet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $5,002,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,165 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,886.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 556,408 shares of company stock valued at $13,051,859 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HashiCorp

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after buying an additional 20,144,254 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in HashiCorp by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in HashiCorp by 48.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,247 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in HashiCorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,388,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,436,000 after purchasing an additional 108,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HashiCorp by 215.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,230 shares during the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

