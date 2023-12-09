HC Wainwright Downgrades IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) to Neutral

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $11.00. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $19.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IGM Biosciences from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.56.

Shares of IGMS stock opened at $6.65 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $27.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.20.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by $0.21. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12,873.96% and a negative return on equity of 91.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IGM Biosciences will post -5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IGM Biosciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.21% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's product candidate, including imvotamab (IGM-2323), an IgM-based CD20 x CD3 bispecific antibody T cell engager that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

