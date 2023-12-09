Head-To-Head Contrast: TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC) versus North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF)

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Free Report) and North American Palladium (OTCMKTS:PALDF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TMC the metals and North American Palladium’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get TMC the metals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TMC the metals N/A N/A -$170.96 million ($0.50) -2.24 North American Palladium $306.17 million 2.88 $91.96 million N/A N/A

North American Palladium has higher revenue and earnings than TMC the metals.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TMC the metals 0 1 2 0 2.67 North American Palladium 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TMC the metals and North American Palladium, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

TMC the metals presently has a consensus target price of $4.10, suggesting a potential upside of 266.07%. Given TMC the metals’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe TMC the metals is more favorable than North American Palladium.

Profitability

This table compares TMC the metals and North American Palladium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TMC the metals N/A -305.23% -174.93% North American Palladium 35.18% 24.49% 20.79%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

56.7% of TMC the metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.3% of TMC the metals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of North American Palladium shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

TMC the metals has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, North American Palladium has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

North American Palladium beats TMC the metals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TMC the metals

(Get Free Report)

TMC the metals company Inc., a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. It primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products. The company holds exploration and commercial rights in three polymetallic nodule contract areas in the CCZ of the Pacific Ocean. Its products are used in electric vehicles (EV), renewable energy storage markets, EV wiring, clean energy transmission, manganese alloy production required for steel production, and other applications. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Opportunities Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to TMC the metals company Inc. TMC the metals company Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About North American Palladium

(Get Free Report)

North American Palladium Ltd. produces precious metals in Canada. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, nickel, copper, and other metals. It primarily holds interest in the Lac des Iles mine that is located to the northwest of Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.