Head-To-Head Review: Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) and Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP)

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSE:SNMP – Get Free Report) and Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Global Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolve Transition Infrastructure 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

32.0% of Global Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.5% of Global Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Global Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolve Transition Infrastructure $25.04 million 0.47 -$53.14 million ($4.92) -0.29 Global Partners $16.51 billion 0.08 $355.07 million $3.89 9.55

Global Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Evolve Transition Infrastructure. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 42.6%. Global Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Evolve Transition Infrastructure pays out -12.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Partners pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Global Partners has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Evolve Transition Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Evolve Transition Infrastructure has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Partners has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Evolve Transition Infrastructure and Global Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolve Transition Infrastructure -249.82% N/A -27.82% Global Partners 0.94% 24.37% 5.13%

Summary

Global Partners beats Evolve Transition Infrastructure on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil. It also operates approximately 160 miles of gathering pipelines, as well as four gathering and processing facilities, including stabilizers, storage tanks, compressors and dehydration units, and other related assets in Western Catarina, which are located in Dimmit and Webb Counties, Texas; and provides upstream production services from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It owns production assets in Texas and Louisiana. Evolve Transition Infrastructure GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Sanchez Midstream Partners LP and changed its name to Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP in February 2021. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Global Partners

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York. It is also involved in the transportation of petroleum products and renewable fuels through rail from the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada. The company's Wholesale segment sells home heating oil, branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, diesel, kerosene, and residual oil, and propane to home heating oil retailers and wholesale distributors. This segment also aggregates crude oil through truck or pipeline in the mid-continent region of the United States and Canada, as well as transports it through rail and ships it through barge to refiners. Its Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline to gasoline station operators and sub-jobbers; operates gasoline stations and convenience stores; and provides car wash, lottery, and ATM services, as well as leases gasoline stations. The company's Commercial segment sells and delivers unbranded gasoline, home heating oil, diesel, kerosene, residual oil, and bunker fuel to customers in the public sector, as well as to commercial and industrial end-users; and sells custom blended fuels. As of December 31, 2022, it had a portfolio of 1,673 owned, leased, and supplied gasoline stations, which included 353 directly operated convenience stores; and owned, leased, or maintained storage facilities at 24 bulk terminals with a collective storage capacity of 10 million barrels. The company serves as the general partner of the company. Global Partners LP was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.

