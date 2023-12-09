Head to Head Survey: NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) vs. Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF)

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) and Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.7% of NRG Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of NRG Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares NRG Energy and Uniper’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NRG Energy -5.96% 41.72% 4.26% Uniper N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NRG Energy $29.87 billion 0.36 $1.22 billion ($7.72) -6.19 Uniper N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares NRG Energy and Uniper’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

NRG Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Uniper.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NRG Energy and Uniper, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NRG Energy 0 3 2 0 2.40 Uniper 1 0 0 0 1.00

NRG Energy currently has a consensus price target of $46.40, suggesting a potential downside of 2.95%. Given NRG Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe NRG Energy is more favorable than Uniper.

Summary

NRG Energy beats Uniper on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, and battery storage. The company also provides system power, distributed generation, renewable products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, and energy efficiency and advisory services, as well as carbon management and specialty services. In addition, it trades in electric power, natural gas, and related commodities; environmental products; weather products; and financial products, including forwards, futures, options, and swaps. Further, the company procures fuels; and sells energy, services, and products and services under the NRG, Reliant, Direct Energy, Green Mountain Energy, Stream, and XOOM Energy. NRG Energy, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants. It also markets energy services comprising fuel procurement, and engineering and asset management, as well as operational and maintenance services; and procures fuels, trades in emission allowances, and markets electricity. In addition, the company engages in the sale of individual power and natural gas to resellers, industrial customers, and power plant operators; energy trading activities; infrastructure investments and gas storage operations; fuel procurement for power plants; operation and management of the plants; and trade and sale of energy. Further, it trades in commodities, which comprise power, natural gas, liquefied natural gas, and coal and freight solutions; provides district heating and online gas dispatch services; operates gas storage and power-to-gas facilities in Germany, Austria, and the United Kingdom; and owns and operates marine fuel oils production facility in Fujairah. It operates in Germany, the United Kingdom, the Russian Federation, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. Uniper SE operates as a subsidiary of UBG Uniper Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

