Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Shares Up 5.9%

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.99 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 48,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 205,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 468.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 35,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,988,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 327.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 194,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at about $4,036,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 Company Profile

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe.

