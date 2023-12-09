HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $198.27.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on HEICO in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $184.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark upped their target price on HEICO from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on HEICO from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company.
Insider Activity at HEICO
Hedge Funds Weigh In On HEICO
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HEI. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in HEICO during the second quarter worth $3,043,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of HEICO by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 16,155 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its position in HEICO by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,654,000 after buying an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. 27.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
HEICO Trading Up 0.7 %
HEI stock opened at $178.91 on Friday. HEICO has a 52 week low of $147.69 and a 52 week high of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.66. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16.
HEICO Company Profile
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
