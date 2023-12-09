Hesai Group (HSAI) and Its Competitors Critical Survey

Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Free Report) is one of 115 publicly-traded companies in the “Auto Parts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hesai Group to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hesai Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hesai Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Hesai Group Competitors 485 1909 2978 55 2.48

Hesai Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 215.51%. As a group, “Auto Parts” companies have a potential upside of 8.79%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hesai Group $1.72 billion -$43.61 million -17.31 Hesai Group Competitors $6.99 billion $133.78 million 175.44

This table compares Hesai Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Hesai Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group. Hesai Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hesai Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hesai Group -27.33% -21.55% -9.74% Hesai Group Competitors -5.95% -13.84% 2.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.0% of Hesai Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.6% of shares of all “Auto Parts” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hesai Group competitors beat Hesai Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hesai Group

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas. Hesai Group was founded in 2014 and is based in Shanghai, China.

