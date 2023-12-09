HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Free Report) were down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.93 and last traded at $10.93. Approximately 149 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) engages in development, manufacture, and sale of various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden, Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding segment develops and manufactures rubber compounds under the HEXFLAME, HEXLIGHT, GloMold, and other brands; thermoplastic elastomer compounds under the Dryflex, Mediprene, Epseal, and other brand names; and thermoplastic compounds under the RheTech brand.

