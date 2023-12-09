Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Shares Up 5.7%

Shares of Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNYGet Free Report) shot up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.75 and last traded at $20.75. 226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

Separately, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Holmen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.57.

Holmen AB (publ) engages in forest, paperboard, paper, wood products, and renewable energy businesses in Sweden and internationally. Its Forest segment offers logs and pulpwood; and manages forests. The company's Paperboard segment provides paperboards for consumer packaging to brand owners, converters, and wholesalers.

