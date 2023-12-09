Horizon Group Properties (OTCMKTS:HGPI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Horizon Group Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HGPI – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.26 and last traded at $2.26. 1,120 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 1,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Horizon Group Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.24.

Horizon Group Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Based in Chicago, Illinois, Horizon Group Properties, Inc has 12 operating factory outlet centers and one power center in 10 states totaling more than 2.6 million square feet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Group Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Group Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.