Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT) Shares Up 3.5%

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (TSE:HLIT – Get Free Report) shot up 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$24.95 and last traded at C$24.90. 1,548 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 1,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.06.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$25.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.54.

Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF Company Profile

The Horizons Global Lithium Producers Index ETF (the “ETF” or “HLIT”) is the first Canadian-listed ETF focused

exclusively on providing exposure to the global lithium market. HLIT seeks to replicate, to the extent possible and net of expenses, the performance of an index that is designed to provide exposure to the performance of global, publicly listed companies engaged in the mining and/or production of lithium, lithium compounds, or lithium related components.

