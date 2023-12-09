Howard Hughes (NYSEARCA:HHH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (NYSEARCA:HHH – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $76.19 and last traded at $75.29. 283,004 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 205,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.18.

Howard Hughes Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.98 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

Howard Hughes Holdings Inc owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and mixed-use properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport; and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns retail, office, multi-family, hospitality, and other operating properties and investments primarily located in Houston, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

