Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,135 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 2.5% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $22,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,279,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $776,106,000 after purchasing an additional 109,574 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 410,073 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $139,646,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 58,521 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,929,000 after buying an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 15,206 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 16.3% during the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 105,013 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,761,000 after acquiring an additional 14,730 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT stock opened at $374.23 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.35 and a 52 week high of $384.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $351.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $56.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.52 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MSFT. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $398.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $433.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.93.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

