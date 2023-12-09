Howe & Rusling Inc. Sells 8,692 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,290 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,692 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $30,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,110,586,000 after purchasing an additional 25,926,552 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 915,560,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $150,975,907,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $195.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.68. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

