Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.25 to C$8.25 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.30.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Up 6.1 %

HBM opened at C$6.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The firm has a market cap of C$2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.29, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.02. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$8.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.46.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of C$644.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$669.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1952555 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total transaction of C$44,178.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

