ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) & JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV) Head to Head Comparison

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN – Get Free Report) and JSB Financial (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.0% of ICICI Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ICICI Bank and JSB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICICI Bank 24.23% 16.36% 1.85% JSB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

ICICI Bank has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, JSB Financial has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ICICI Bank and JSB Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICICI Bank $1,493.71 billion 0.06 $4.25 billion $1.27 18.99 JSB Financial N/A N/A $3.90 million N/A N/A

ICICI Bank has higher revenue and earnings than JSB Financial.

Dividends

ICICI Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.17 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. JSB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ICICI Bank pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ICICI Bank has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ICICI Bank and JSB Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICICI Bank 0 0 1 0 3.00 JSB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

ICICI Bank beats JSB Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICICI Bank

ICICI Bank Limited provides various banking products and services in India and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Treasury, Other Banking, Life Insurance, and Others segments. The company offers savings, salary, pension, current, and other accounts; and time, fixed, recurring, and security deposits services. It also provides home, car, two-wheeler, personal, gold, and commercial business loans, as well as loans against securities and other loans; business loans, including working capital finance, term loans, collateral free loans, loans without financials, finance for importers and exporters, and overdraft facilities, as well as loans for new entities and card swipes; and credit, debit, prepaid, travel, forex, and corporate cards. In addition, the company offers pockets wallet; fixed income products; investment products, such as mutual funds, gold monetization schemes, initial public offerings, and other online investment services; and agri and rural business, farmer finance, tractor loans, and micro banking services, as well as other services to agri corporates. Further, it provides portfolio management, trade, foreign exchange, locker, private and NRI banking, and cash management services; family wealth and demat accounts; commercial and investment banking, capital market, custodial, and institutional banking services; health, personal accident, fire, and motor insurance, as well as distributes general and life insurance products; and Internet, mobile, and phone banking services. Additionally, the company offers securities investment, broking, trading, and underwriting services; and merchant banking, trusteeship, housing finance, pension fund management, asset management, investment advisory, points of presence, and private equity/venture capital fund management services. ICICI Bank Limited was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

About JSB Financial

JSB Financial Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Jefferson Security Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural businesses, small and medium-sized businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. It also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. The company was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

