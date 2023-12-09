Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY – Get Free Report) rose 1.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.71 and last traded at $13.71. Approximately 539 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.77.

Shares of Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. are scheduled to split on Friday, January 5th. The 5-1 split was announced on Friday, January 5th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, January 5th.

About Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd.

Idemitsu Kosan Co,Ltd. engages in the petroleum, basic chemicals, functional materials, power and renewable energy, and resources businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Petroleum segment engages in the procurement of crude oil and refining of petroleum products; sale of gasoline, diesel oil, kerosene, automotive lubricants, industrial kerosene, heavy oil, and aviation and marine fuel; and operation of hydrogen stations.

