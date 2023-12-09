Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IMO. CIBC lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.14.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on IMO

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $55.37 on Friday. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $44.22 and a 52-week high of $63.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.49.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.3619 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 189.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 229.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,724 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.