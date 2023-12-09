Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,455 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,627 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 390.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 188,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,606,000 after purchasing an additional 150,163 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 7,441.2% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,525,000 after purchasing an additional 30,509 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 70.8% in the second quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,036 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.5% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 54,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock opened at $172.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $174.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.93 and a 200 day moving average of $147.31.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.