Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INSM. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Insmed from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Insmed from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Insmed Stock Up 1.4 %

Insmed stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.32. Insmed has a twelve month low of $16.04 and a twelve month high of $28.32.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $79.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.86 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 3,789.32% and a negative net margin of 257.69%. Equities analysts expect that Insmed will post -5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $2,696,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,963.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $26,850,000. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Insmed by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,865,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,094,000 after acquiring an additional 865,108 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Insmed by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,383,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,172,000 after acquiring an additional 769,443 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,150,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Insmed by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,285,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,433,000 after acquiring an additional 579,241 shares during the period.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

