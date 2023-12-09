iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN) Trading Down 6.7%

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) shares traded down 6.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 944,352 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average session volume of 687,051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ISUN shares. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on iSun from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective on shares of iSun in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of iSun from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

The company has a market cap of $7.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $27.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.51 million. iSun had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that iSun, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iSun in the third quarter worth $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iSun in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in iSun in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iSun during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in iSun by 29.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

iSun, Inc, a solar energy company, provides design, development, engineering, procurement, installation, storage, and electric vehicle infrastructure services for residential, commercial, industrial, and utility customers in the United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services.

