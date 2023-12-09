Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.38 and last traded at $21.86. 54,752 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 47,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

KRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Karat Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Karat Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th.

The company has a market capitalization of $436.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. Karat Packaging had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business had revenue of $105.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.62 million. Analysts expect that Karat Packaging Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Karat Packaging’s payout ratio is 48.19%.

In related news, CEO Alan Yu sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $10,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,926,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,460,658. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Karat Packaging news, VP Marvin Cheng sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,099,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,094,267. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan Yu sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $10,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,926,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,460,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 659,135 shares of company stock worth $13,851,792. 71.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Karat Packaging by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

