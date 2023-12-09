Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 77,800 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $4,192,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,320,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,438,403.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $53.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.95. Kellanova has a 12-month low of $47.63 and a 12-month high of $74.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.7% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 157,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 68.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 528,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,356,000 after buying an additional 215,260 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 69,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 5,226 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 26.8% in the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.54.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

