KeyCorp Weighs in on G-III Apparel Group, Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report issued on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the textile maker will earn $3.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for G-III Apparel Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:GIII opened at $31.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. G-III Apparel Group has a twelve month low of $12.73 and a twelve month high of $31.82.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The textile maker reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. G-III Apparel Group had a positive return on equity of 7.63% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 647.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,357 shares in the company, valued at $705,742.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $240,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,742.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 10,904 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $263,985.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,218.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

