Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC) Trading Up 2%

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 2% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$12.61 and last traded at C$12.61. Approximately 2,200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 12,298 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.36.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KEC shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$18.00 price target on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Cormark cut their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$21.00 price target on Kiwetinohk Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.88. The company has a market cap of C$551.44 million and a P/E ratio of 3.14.

Kiwetinohk Energy (TSE:KEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C($0.81). The company had revenue of C$108.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$111.50 million. Kiwetinohk Energy had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 34.30%. Research analysts expect that Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. will post 2.3122677 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, engages in the development and production of natural gas in west-central Alberta. The company develops and operates renewable solar and wind power projects, and natural gas-fired power generation plants; produces hydrogen; produces and markets oil, condensate, carbon dioxide, and natural gas liquids.

