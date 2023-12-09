Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading Down 1.5%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 997,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,014,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.
Knightscope Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.
Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Knightscope
Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.
Further Reading
