Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) Trading Down 1.5%

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 997,539 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 2,014,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.66.

Knightscope Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.86.

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.32 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Knightscope

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Knightscope by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 12,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Knightscope by 215.1% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 42,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knightscope during the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Further Reading

