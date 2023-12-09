Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Stock Holdings Boosted by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 69.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 333,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,051,000 after purchasing an additional 113,255 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,011,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 149,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,295,000 after acquiring an additional 5,326 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays upgraded Kontoor Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

KTB opened at $54.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $56.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.09.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 75.07% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $654.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.70 million. Analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 53.19%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brad name. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Featured Articles

