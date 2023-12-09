KORU Medical Systems’ (KRMD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of KORU Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

KORU Medical Systems stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. KORU Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 5.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $108.92 million, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 0.36.

KORU Medical Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 million. KORU Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. Research analysts expect that KORU Medical Systems will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,682,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Meros Investment Management LP lifted its position in KORU Medical Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 459,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in KORU Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 40.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KORU Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the subcutaneous drug delivery market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

