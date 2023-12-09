Kraken Robotics (OTCMKTS:KRKNF) Trading Down 1.4%

Kraken Robotics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRKNF – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.45 and last traded at $0.45. Approximately 19,570 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 59,890 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

Kraken Robotics Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.35.

Kraken Robotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications. It operates in two segments, Sensors and Platforms, and Power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kraken Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraken Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.