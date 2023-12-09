Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Co. (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) rose 2.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.60 and last traded at $23.60. Approximately 1,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 6,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.06.
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Price Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.13.
About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty
Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.
