Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the first quarter valued at about $110,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lancaster Colony Stock Performance

Shares of LANC stock opened at $166.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.37. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $220.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 0.27.

Lancaster Colony Increases Dividend

Lancaster Colony ( NASDAQ:LANC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $461.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is a boost from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LANC. TheStreet upgraded Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Lancaster Colony from $237.00 to $226.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lancaster Colony in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lancaster Colony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

