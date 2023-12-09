Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 821,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 61,407 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.20% of Lantheus worth $68,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lantheus by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,791,000 after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Lantheus by 14.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $354,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lantheus Trading Up 7.6 %

NASDAQ LNTH opened at $73.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.37. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.46 and a one year high of $100.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. The business had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total value of $189,059.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,403,976.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $189,059.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,976.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,467 shares of company stock worth $1,063,299 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on LNTH. William Blair began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management assumed coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.71.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

