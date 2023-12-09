Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Position Cut by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 762,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 162,509 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $73,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 12.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,550,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,878,261,000 after buying an additional 2,166,930 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,796,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $678,932,000 after purchasing an additional 451,263 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 85,429.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 13,318,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,526,000 after purchasing an additional 13,303,111 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 41.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,476,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,000,466,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,892 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,139,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $878,031,000 after purchasing an additional 394,442 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LSCC opened at $61.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.23. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $51.96 and a 1-year high of $98.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. On average, research analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $680,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,597,479.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 7,500 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $680,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,597,479.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,266 shares of company stock valued at $6,298,240. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.25.

About Lattice Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

