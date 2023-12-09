Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.89.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEN. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Lennar in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th.

Get Lennar alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LEN

Insider Activity at Lennar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Amy Banse bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $139.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 6.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.05 and a 200-day moving average of $119.03. Lennar has a one year low of $87.35 and a one year high of $140.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 13.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.