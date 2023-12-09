Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. 20,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 34,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.
Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $210.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.
Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Lesaka Technologies
Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.
