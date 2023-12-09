Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Lesaka Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.35 and last traded at $3.37. 20,086 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 34,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.49.

Lesaka Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market cap of $210.24 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Lesaka Technologies (NASDAQ:LSAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Lesaka Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $136.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lesaka Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lesaka Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSAK. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lesaka Technologies during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lesaka Technologies by 53.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lesaka Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.14% of the company’s stock.

Lesaka Technologies, Inc operates as a Fintech company that utilizes its proprietary banking and payment technologies to deliver financial services solutions to merchants (B2B) and consumers (B2C) in Southern Africa. It offers cash management solutions, growth capital, card acquiring, bill payment technologies, and value-added services to formal and informal retail merchants, as well as banking, lending, and insurance solutions to consumers across Southern Africa.

