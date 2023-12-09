Liberty Gold (OTCMKTS:LGDTF) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Liberty Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGDTF – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 129,728 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 177,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.25.

Liberty Gold Company Profile

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Turkiye. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, copper, and other precious and base metals. It holds interest in the Black Pine project located in Cassia County, southern Idaho; the Goldstrike project located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the TV Tower gold-silver-copper property located in northwestern Türkiye.

