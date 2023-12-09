Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT) Trading Down 3%

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.10. 5,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 88,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

Lixte Biotechnology Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of -0.39.

Lixte Biotechnology (NASDAQ:LIXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Lixte Biotechnology

Institutional Trading of Lixte Biotechnology

In other Lixte Biotechnology news, CEO Der Baan Bastiaan Jeroen Van acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $30,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 15.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIXT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lixte Biotechnology in the first quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lixte Biotechnology during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lixte Biotechnology by 292.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lixte Biotechnology

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc operates as a drug discovery company that uses biomarker technology to design novel compounds for serious common diseases. The company primarily focuses on inhibitors of protein phosphatases that are used alone and in combination with cytotoxic agents and/or x-ray and immune checkpoint blockers; and encompasses two major categories of compounds at various stages of pre-clinical and clinical development.

