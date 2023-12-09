Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA Buys 3,717 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,186 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.7% of Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA’s holdings in Apple were worth $26,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Parker Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. MKT Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,213 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Apple stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $198.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.88 and a 200-day moving average of $182.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total transaction of $11,279,400.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,809,142.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 573,352 shares of company stock valued at $101,734,290. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.54.

Get Our Latest Report on AAPL

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.