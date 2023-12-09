London Co. of Virginia Has $858.26 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

London Co. of Virginia cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,424,699 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 90,922 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.9% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Apple were worth $858,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 27.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 10.6% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Apple from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,483,548.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 240,569 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $41,498,152.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,053 shares in the company, valued at $565,809,142.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 65,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $11,279,400.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,483,548.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 573,352 shares of company stock worth $101,734,290 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Stock Up 0.7 %

Apple stock opened at $195.71 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.78% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.69%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

