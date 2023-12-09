Lowell Farms (OTCMKTS:LOWLF) Shares Up 22.3%

Lowell Farms Inc. (OTCMKTS:LOWLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 22.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 61,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 243% from the average session volume of 17,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.30.

Lowell Farms Inc engages in the cultivation, extraction, manufacturing, sale, marketing, and distribution of cannabis products to retail dispensaries in California. The company provides flowers, vape pens, oils, extracts, chocolate edibles, mints, gummies, topicals, tinctures, and pre-rolls under the Lowell Herb Co, Lowell Smokes, Lowell 35s, Cypress Reserve, Flavor Extracts, Kaizen, House Weed, Moon, Humble Flower, and Original Pot Company brands.

