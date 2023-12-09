Lucero Energy (OTCMKTS:PSHIF) Shares Down 4.8%

Lucero Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:PSHIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 35,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 37,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Lucero Energy Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.44.

About Lucero Energy

Lucero Energy Corp., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company was formerly known as PetroShale Inc and changed its name to Lucero Energy Corp.

