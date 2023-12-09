MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report issued on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for MACOM Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ FY2024 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, November 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Benchmark upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.60.

Shares of MTSI opened at $86.38 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $48.53 and a 1-year high of $87.01. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 67.48, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.70 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,954,000 after acquiring an additional 4,582 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,994,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director John L. Ocampo sold 205,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $16,832,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,583.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.29, for a total transaction of $1,022,606.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,430.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,980 shares of company stock worth $25,976,844 over the last 90 days. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and internationally.

