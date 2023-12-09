Mapfre (OTCMKTS:MPFRY) Trading Down 10.9%

Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRY – Get Free Report) shares were down 10.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.40 and last traded at $4.40. Approximately 20,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,033% from the average daily volume of 1,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

Mapfre Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33.

Mapfre Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th will be paid a $0.0903 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 28th. Mapfre’s payout ratio is presently 35.86%.

Mapfre Company Profile

Mapfre, SA operates in the insurance, property, financial, and services sectors worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicle, third-party liability and asset, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishment, and other insurance products.

