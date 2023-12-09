Matrix Private Capital Group LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Matrix Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,947 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.1% of Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1,225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 411 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,813,945.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 112,645 shares of company stock valued at $16,107,979. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Amazon.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $147.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.43 and a fifty-two week high of $149.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.
Further Reading
