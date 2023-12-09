McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Shares Down 5.2%

McPhy Energy S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.86 and last traded at $3.86. 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays lowered McPhy Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th.
Read Our Latest Report on MPHYF
McPhy Energy Stock Down 5.2 %
About McPhy Energy
McPhy Energy SA provides hydrogen production and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; hydrogen storage and transportation solutions; and fuel cell systems. It also develops hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.
See Also
