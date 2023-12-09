Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) Trading 0.7% Higher

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:MDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.69 and last traded at C$1.53. 209,380 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 421% from the average session volume of 40,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.52.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$37.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.75.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Medexus Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada and the United States. The company focuses on the therapeutic areas comprising oncology, hematology, rheumatology, auto-immune diseases, allergy, and dermatology. Its primary products are IXINITY, an intravenous recombinant factor IX therapeutic for use in patients 12 years of age or older with hemophilia B; Rasuvo and Metoject, a formulation of methotrexate designed to treat rheumatoid arthritis and other auto-immune diseases; Rupall, a prescription allergy medication; and Gleolan, an optical imaging agent indicated in patients with glioma as an adjunct for the visualization of malignant tissue during surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medexus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.