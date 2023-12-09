Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN) & Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Head-To-Head Review

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINN – Get Free Report) and Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.7% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Community Trust Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Merchants Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. Community Trust Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Community Trust Bancorp pays out 40.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Community Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend for 43 consecutive years.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merchants Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Community Trust Bancorp 26.34% 12.59% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Merchants Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merchants Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Community Trust Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Merchants Bancorp and Community Trust Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merchants Bancorp $518.52 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Community Trust Bancorp $232.58 million 3.26 $81.81 million $4.57 9.21

Community Trust Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Merchants Bancorp.

Summary

Community Trust Bancorp beats Merchants Bancorp on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merchants Bancorp

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator. Its Mortgage Warehousing segment funds agency eligible residential loans including origination, purchase, and sale in the secondary market, as well as commercial loans to non-depository financial institutions. The Banking segment offers a range of financial products and services to consumers and businesses, which includes retail banking, commercial lending, agricultural lending, retail and correspondent residential mortgage banking, and small business administration lending. Merchants Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc. that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, construction, mortgage, and personal loans; lease-financing, lines of credit, revolving lines of credit, and term loans, as well as other specialized loans, including asset-based financing; residential and commercial real estate loans; and consumer loans. The company also provides cash management, renting safe deposit boxes, and funds transfer services; issues letters of credit; and acts as a trustee of personal trusts, executor of estates, trustee for employee benefit trusts, and paying agent for bond and stock issues, as well as an investment agent and depositor for securities. In addition, it offers securities brokerage, and trust and wealth management services; debit cards; annuity and life insurance products; and repurchase agreements, as well as mobile, internet banking, and e-statement services. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Pikeville, Kentucky.

