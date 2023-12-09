Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.
A number of analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Mesoblast
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mesoblast Trading Down 7.3 %
MESO opened at $1.02 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Mesoblast Company Profile
Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mesoblast
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- How does the Consumer Price Index affect the stock market?
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 10 e-commerce stocks to consider for long-term buys
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.