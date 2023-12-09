Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MESO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the last quarter. EWA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesoblast during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MESO opened at $1.02 on Friday. Mesoblast has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $5.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $166.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

